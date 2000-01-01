Saxo Australia is now Totality – click here to see what’s changed

Global markets
for global minds

Build a world class portfolio with Australia's premier international investment marketplace.

Trading tools built for confident decision-making

With in-depth research and automated risk controls, you can manage your portfolio with clarity and control.

Portfolio tracking

Track your performance, measure your returns, and fine-tune your strategy with detailed portfolio analytics.

Market insights

Our comprehensive screener helps you quickly identify opportunities and explore curated investment themes to stay aligned with market trends.

Product analysis

Go beyond the basics with interactive charts, performance metrics, and trusted analyst ratings—all in one place.

Browse our full range of products

Access competitive commissions and rates, with pricing based on your account tier.

Stocks

Access 23,000+ stocks across core and emerging markets on 50 exchanges worldwide.

ETFs

Access more than 7,400 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from 30+ exchanges.

Options

Trade 3,100 listed options across equities, energy, metals and more, from 20 exchanges worldwide.

Futures

Trade 250 futures covering equity indices, energy, metals, agriculture, rates and FX.

Bonds

Access more than 5,200 government and corporate bonds available across exchanges and OTC markets.

CFDs

Go long or short on 8,600+instruments with tight spreads and low commissions.

Crypto FX CFDs

Trade 9 Crypto FX CFDs pairs, or gain exposure through Crypto Exchange Traded Products.

Forex

Trade 185 FX spot pairs and140 forwards across majors, minors, exotics and metals.

Get started

For investors seeking security, diversity, and low fees

Explore

Access the widest range of global investment products available in Australia, from ETFs to FX.

Analyse

Review key data, performance metrics, and independent analyst ratings to assess each product before placing a trade.

Invest

Trade at industry-leading prices, track your portfolio, and discover game-changing technology and insights.

Our platforms are designed for every kind of investor.

Choose the account that’s right for you.

For you

For SMSFs

Access international markets with your SMSF account.

For you and a family member

Start your family on an investment journey with a joint account.

For your company

Discover deep liquidity and 1:1 support. Minimum deposit: AUD 10 000

For trust funds

Give your trust fund global market access. Minimum deposit: AUD 10 000

What our customers say

"A no-nonsense trading platform"

A no-nonsense trading platform that gives all the control you need. Trade anything.

Kurt Matson

"Global Exchanges"

Exposure to global exchanges, not just AUS, US, NZ and China. Its easy to access help and support, the information available to build a portfolio for your strategy is huge.

Nathan Mills

"Simple, Informative."

The app is very easy to find your way around. Transactions are a breeze and many of the free articles are helpful.

Mark Robertson

"The best in the business"

Fantastic platform, skinny margins. tiny commissions, immediate trade executions.

Michael Uren

Take total control of your portfolio, today.

